The Race Against Breast Cancer holds annual run at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local community members kicked off October Breast Cancer Awareness with their annual run at Lake Shawnee.

The Race Against Breast Cancer organization held their 31st 5K Run/Walk Fundraising Event Saturday morning. The run was held at Reynolds Lodge at Lake Shawnee from 9 -10:30 a.m., with 14 different teams competing.

The event featured not only the 5K run, but also a silent auction with several different items people could bid on.

Rachel Panethere, one of the 5K competitors, said she is always excited for this event.

“I mean I love to see everybody come out,” said Panethere. “It’s a beautiful day and to come support not only the women, but also men can also get breast cancer. It helps raise awareness and it’s a great cause.”

The Race Against Breast Cancer, Inc. (RABC) began in 1991 as a community coalition whose mission is to help fight the challenge of breast cancer in Shawnee County. The non-profit organization funds for those fighting the battle of cancer, by financially providing for annual screening mammograms, diagnostic mammograms and ultrasounds for those in the northeast Kansas.

The RABC also holds other events like Bowling for Boobies to fundraise towards the battle of breast cancer. To donate to their organization and help those who are fighting breast cancer, click here.

