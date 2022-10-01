No. 25 K-State takes down Texas Tech

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Powered by another strong showing from Adrian Martinez, No. 25 Kansas State football notched a 37-28 win over Texas Tech in Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez wasted no time getting the Wildcats on the board. On the first play of the opening drive, Martinez exploded for a 57 yd run. On the very next play, he ran in an 18 yd score. 7-0 KSU.

K-State’s defense shut the Red Raiders out for the rest of the first quarter, as the Wildcats added two field goals to the board for a 13-0 lead.

The Wildcats weren’t able to capitalize on anything offensively in the second quarter, making room for Texas Tech to crawl their way back into this one.

With 1:24 left in the second quarter, Quarterback Donovan Smith sent a short 6 yd touchdown pass to Nehemiah Martinez. Texas Tech was able to add a field goal in the last second of the first half, heading into the locker rooms with K-State up 13-10.

The Red Raiders tied it up with a 39 yd field goal about halfway through the third quarter, 13-13. K-State would finally get their offensive momentum back on track after that.

Martinez found Phillip Brooks for an 18 yd score, 20-13 KSU. The Red Raiders knotted it up once again though, as Smith threw Xavier White a 12 yd touchdown, 20-20. That would close out the scoring for the third quarter.

Martinez started the final 15 minutes off with a bang, breaking through for a 69 yd touchdown run, putting the Wildcats back on top 27-20. Chris Tennant later kicked in a 32 yd field goal to make it a ten point game, 30-20.

K-State’s defense came up big once again with a strip sack about halfway through the fourth quarter. That put Martinez in prime position for another rushing touchdown, running in a 12 yd score. 37-20 KSU.

Smith responded with a 3 yd rushing touchdown, and added a two-point conversion to narrow the deficit to 37-28 KSU. The Red Raiders successfully recovered an onside kick, but Julius Brents picked Texas Tech off before they could do anything with it.

Martinez ended the day with 116 passing yds, 171 rushing yds, and 4 total TD’s. Deuce Vaughn notched 170 yds on 23 carries.

The Wildcats are now 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. The Wildcats will be back in action next Saturday at Iowa State. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.

