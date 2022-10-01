Fire destroys mobile home in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a mobile home park on Friday night.

Just before 8:45 Friday night, the Manhattan Fire Department arrived to 2500 Farm Bureau Road, Redbud Estates Mobile Home Park, Lot 45. Upon arrival, crews found a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire showing from the back.

Crews quickly searched the home and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes. A total of 16 firefighters responded to the scene.

The mobile home was unoccupied and under renovation at the time of the fire. The total loss is estimated to be $15,000 to contents and $20,000 to the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

