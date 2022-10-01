Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The memorial services for Timothy “Tim” Cole were held Saturday morning at Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka.

Timothy Cole, 59, of Topeka, was killed in an incident at the Goodyear tire plant on Saturday, September 24.

According to his obituary, Cole was employed by Goodyear for 28 years, and he is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, granddaughter, mother, and brother. His obituary also said in his free time, Cole enjoyed golfing, watching sports, and spending time with his family.

OSHA opened an investigation into the fatal incident on Wednesday, September 28. It has six months to complete its investigation and it said it will not release any further information until the investigation is completed.

