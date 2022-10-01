Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant

Timothy "Tim" Cole
Timothy "Tim" Cole(Dove Cremations & Funerals)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The memorial services for Timothy “Tim” Cole were held Saturday morning at Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka.

Timothy Cole, 59, of Topeka, was killed in an incident at the Goodyear tire plant on Saturday, September 24.

According to his obituary, Cole was employed by Goodyear for 28 years, and he is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter, granddaughter, mother, and brother. His obituary also said in his free time, Cole enjoyed golfing, watching sports, and spending time with his family.

OSHA opened an investigation into the fatal incident on Wednesday, September 28. It has six months to complete its investigation and it said it will not release any further information until the investigation is completed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second day in a row Topeka Police are responding to reports of a shooting in south...
Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days
Keith Gaylord, 23, was shot and killed at the Meadowlark Apartments on Friday, Sept. 30.
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
July 2015 booking photo of Eric Perkins
Suspect identified in Topeka murder, police shootout
A Topeka Police Dept. cruiser is parked in front of a home at 3530 SW Kerry in Topeka following...
Thursday homicide victim identified
Topeka Police are investigating after a body was located underneath the Polk Quincy viaduct...
Body found under Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka

Latest News

Topeka model train show
Great Overland Station hosts model train show and swap meet
Topeka model train show
Topeka model train show
Fire destroys mobile home in Manhattan
Fire destroys mobile home in Manhattan
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
No. 25 K-State takes down Texas Tech