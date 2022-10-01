Lawrence man arrested for Meadowlark Apartments murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect for the Friday morning homicide at the Meadowlark Apartments.

Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence was arrested early Saturday morning for 1st degree murder and was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

On Friday afternoon, TPD identified the homicide victim at Meadowlark Apartments as Keith Gaylord, Jr., 23, of Topeka. Another person was also taken to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

