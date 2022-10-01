Lawrence man arrested for Meadowlark Apartments murder

Bruce Holloway Jr.
Bruce Holloway Jr.(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect for the Friday morning homicide at the Meadowlark Apartments.

Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence was arrested early Saturday morning for 1st degree murder and was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

On Friday afternoon, TPD identified the homicide victim at Meadowlark Apartments as Keith Gaylord, Jr., 23, of Topeka. Another person was also taken to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second day in a row Topeka Police are responding to reports of a shooting in south...
Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days
Keith Gaylord, 23, was shot and killed at the Meadowlark Apartments on Friday, Sept. 30.
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
July 2015 booking photo of Eric Perkins
Suspect identified in Topeka murder, police shootout
A Topeka Police Dept. cruiser is parked in front of a home at 3530 SW Kerry in Topeka following...
Thursday homicide victim identified
Topeka Police are investigating after a body was located underneath the Polk Quincy viaduct...
Body found under Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka

Latest News

Fire destroys mobile home in Manhattan
KPZ Week 5: Coffeyville 6, Wamego 34
Storyland at the Kansas Children's Discovery Center.
Storyland traveling exhibit makes way to Kansas Children’s Discovery Center
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Robinson Middle School created a school project to...
Middle school project celebrates local Hispanic role models for Hispanic Heritage Month