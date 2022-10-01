KU fights off Iowa State to continue perfect season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In what is proving to be a special year for the Kansas football team, the Jayhawks outlasted Iowa State on Saturday 14-11 to move to 5-0.

After a scoreless first quarter, KU struck first on a Daniel Hishaw Jr. four yard rushing touchdown to give the Jayhawks a 7-0 lead with 11:30 left in the second quarter. Quarterback Jalon Daniels extended the lead later in the quarter on a two yard rushing touchdown, which put the Jayhawks up 14-0.

Special teams execution played a pivotal role in deciding the outcome of the game. Two missed Iowa State field goals went off the upright and KU also forced a turnover of their own on a muffed punt.

Up 14-11 late in the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks defense was tasked with making one final stop to secure a victory and they came up big once again. On fourth and 1, Iowa State kicker Jace Gilbert missed his third field goal of the game from 37 yards out.

KU got the ball back and took one final knee to move to 5-0 for the first time since 2009. They will look to continue their winning ways at home next Saturday against TCU at 11:00 a.m.

