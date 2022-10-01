Great Overland Station hosts model train show and swap meet
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will be hosting The Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet this weekend.
The hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.
The train show will be held at The Great Overland Station.
The event will also feature:
- Hourly prize drawings
- Characters dressed as Engineers, Harvey Girls, and Conductors and oil men.
- Model trains of various scales (HO scale, O scale, N Scale, and Z scale)
- Demonstrations including 3D printing and modeling, as well as other interactives
- 44 vendor tables from Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas
- 6 Exhibitors from Topeka, Atchison, Lawrence, Kansas City, and Lincoln, Nebraska
Admission is $5 and kids under the age of three get in the doors for free.
