Great Overland Station hosts model train show and swap meet

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will be hosting The Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet this weekend.
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will be hosting The Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet this weekend.

The hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The train show will be held at The Great Overland Station.

The event will also feature:

  • Hourly prize drawings
  • Characters dressed as Engineers, Harvey Girls, and Conductors and oil men.
  • Model trains of various scales (HO scale, O scale, N Scale, and Z scale)
  • Demonstrations including 3D printing and modeling, as well as other interactives
  • 44 vendor tables from Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas
  • 6 Exhibitors from Topeka, Atchison, Lawrence, Kansas City, and Lincoln, Nebraska

Admission is $5 and kids under the age of three get in the doors for free.

