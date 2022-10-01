Chiefs rule Butker out, elevate Wright from practice squad

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) is taken off the field during the first...
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) is taken off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the third straight week, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will not play due to an ankle injury.

The Chiefs ruled Butker out Saturday morning and announced a corresponding move elevating newly-signed kicker Matthew Wright to the active roster from the practice squad.

Wright previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers. During Weeks 2 and 3 the Chiefs elevated Matt Ammendola to the active roster. The former New York Jets kicker struggled against the Indianapolis Colts, missing an extra point and a field goal in the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss.

In 17 career games, Wright is 25-for-28 on field goals and 20-for-22 on extra point attempts.

READ MORE: Townsend named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Kansas City also activated linebacker Elijah Lee, a former Blue Springs High School and Kansas State product, to the active roster.

The Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second day in a row Topeka Police are responding to reports of a shooting in south...
Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days
Keith Gaylord, 23, was shot and killed at the Meadowlark Apartments on Friday, Sept. 30.
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
July 2015 booking photo of Eric Perkins
Suspect identified in Topeka murder, police shootout
A Topeka Police Dept. cruiser is parked in front of a home at 3530 SW Kerry in Topeka following...
Thursday homicide victim identified
Topeka Police are investigating after a body was located underneath the Polk Quincy viaduct...
Body found under Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
No. 25 K-State takes down Texas Tech
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Undefeated KU football prepares to host Iowa State
Emporia State prepares to travel to Topeka to take on Washburn
Emporia State gets ready to take on Washburn in Turnpike Tussle
Washburn’s Taylon Peters breaks a tackle at Yager Stadium in Topeka.
Washburn football preps for Turnpike Tussle