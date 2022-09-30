Washburn sends Dr. Farley off into retirement with celebration

Dr. Farley, Washburn University's longest-serving president, is retiring effective Sept. 30.
Dr. Farley, Washburn University's longest-serving president, is retiring effective Sept. 30.(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Marching Blues Band gave quite the farewell for Dr. Jerry Farley on Friday.

The marching band came together for a bombastic goodbye to the university’s longest-serving president.

Dr. Farley’s retirement is effective Friday, September 30th, though he’s sticking around the school for another year in a strategic role.

Alumni Association and Foundation President Marshall Meek will take the helm while the university searches for a permanent replacement.

Washburn is holding a retirement reception open to the community on Saturday, October 1 at 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved Shooting in Downtown Topeka
Topeka Police officer shot in firefight with murder suspect
For the second day in a row Topeka Police are responding to reports of a shooting in south...
Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days
Ryan Lemon
Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business
The Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks says Gizzard Shad are flourishing at Scott State Fishing...
Undesirable species of fish found at Kansas lake
July 2015 booking photo of Eric Perkins
Suspect identified in Topeka murder, police shootout

Latest News

13 News at Six
Topeka police responded to the area of S.E. 3rd and Lawrence, where Louis Cantrell, 39, was...
After three homicides in just over 24 hours, Topeka has recorded 13 slayings so far in 2022
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Undefeated KU football prepares to host Iowa State
Emporia State prepares to travel to Topeka to take on Washburn
Emporia State gets ready to take on Washburn in Turnpike Tussle