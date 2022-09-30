Washburn sends Dr. Farley off into retirement with celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Marching Blues Band gave quite the farewell for Dr. Jerry Farley on Friday.

The marching band came together for a bombastic goodbye to the university’s longest-serving president.

Dr. Farley’s retirement is effective Friday, September 30th, though he’s sticking around the school for another year in a strategic role.

Alumni Association and Foundation President Marshall Meek will take the helm while the university searches for a permanent replacement.

Washburn is holding a retirement reception open to the community on Saturday, October 1 at 12:00 p.m.

