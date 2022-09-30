Washburn football preps for Turnpike Tussle

By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football is getting ready for the 2022 Turnpike Tussle, hosting Emporia State on Saturday.

The Ichabods are 3-1 on the season heading into the matchup, while the Hornets are 2-2. Washburn is coming off a big 38-35 overtime win against Missouri Western, where they really got their offensive momentum back on track after suffering their sole loss of the season to Nebraska-Kearney the week prior.

When the two met in 2021, Emporia State got the glory with a 35-30 win at Welch Stadium. This year, it’s Washburn’s turn to play host.

Head Coach Craig Schurig says the Hornets have a really unique set of skills all across the board, and the Bods are preparing to face Braden Gleason, the first left-handed quarterback they’ve played this year.

Gleason is also leading the MIAA in passing yards, while Washburn QB Kellen Simoncic is right behind him in second place. The Ichabods are leading the MIAA in scoring, and bring a tough and physical defense to the table.

Coach Schurig added that against Missouri Western the Bods were really able to open up the passing game, which in turn opened up the ground game, helping the offense click on all cylinders.

Getting the offense on a roll will be key in the Ichabods’ ability to get the win this weekend.

”Third downs are so important in offense, because if you knock out a few third downs, then you get in a rhythm. And maybe that was the key, we were good on third down,” said Coach Schurig. “Obviously we got some explosive plays, but if we get enough plays in us, we have the explosive players to make plays.”

Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. at Yager Stadium.

