Undefeated KU football prepares to host Iowa State

By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football will look to move to 5-0 on the season for the first time since 2009 as they host Iowa State on Saturday afternoon.

The Jayhawks completed their non-conference slate with a 35-27 win over Duke on Saturday. They’ve since received 125 AP Poll votes, putting them just outside of the rankings as the No. 26 team in the country.

The Cyclones are coming off a 31-24 loss to then ranked No. 17 Baylor, and are 3-1 on the season. The Jayhawks say Iowa State runs a big, fast and physical defense, especially in the front. Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s players are confident in their ability to take the Cyclones on.

”There’s never a doubt in my mind about what Coach K’s gonna call, if it’s gonna work. I know that it’s gonna work,” said wide receiver Lawrence Arnold. “In my head, 100% the play is gonna work, and if one side of the play’s not working, then the next progression of the play’s gonna work. So I just love being in this offense.”

KU’s offense is third in the nation for yards per play (7.8), second for 3rd down conversion rate (67%), and are the fourth highest scoring offense in the country (48.5 points per game). The offensive line has only allowed one sack on quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Daniels continued his success against Duke, totaling four touchdowns, 324 passing yds, and 83 rushing yds. He also holds the top QB rating in the country. He still recognizes areas he wants to improve in.

”Always being able to get better in my pocket presence, you know. I let up a sack last week and that’s something that I need to be able to see,” said Daniels. “Being able to see that corner blitz come is something they didn’t really bring in film a lot. So you know, being able to see those types of pressures and everything like that, and being able to put our offense in a better position.”

Kickoff against Iowa State is set for 2:30 p.m. in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved Shooting in Downtown Topeka
Topeka Police officer shot in firefight with murder suspect
For the second day in a row Topeka Police are responding to reports of a shooting in south...
Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days
Ryan Lemon
Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business
The Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks says Gizzard Shad are flourishing at Scott State Fishing...
Undesirable species of fish found at Kansas lake
July 2015 booking photo of Eric Perkins
Suspect identified in Topeka murder, police shootout

Latest News

Emporia State prepares to travel to Topeka to take on Washburn
Emporia State gets ready to take on Washburn in Turnpike Tussle
Washburn’s Taylon Peters breaks a tackle at Yager Stadium in Topeka.
Washburn football preps for Turnpike Tussle
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) carries the ball for a touchdown past Oklahoma...
K-State launches Wildcat Marketplace
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) bows after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma in...
K-State’s Martinez named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy