Undefeated KU football prepares to host Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football will look to move to 5-0 on the season for the first time since 2009 as they host Iowa State on Saturday afternoon.

The Jayhawks completed their non-conference slate with a 35-27 win over Duke on Saturday. They’ve since received 125 AP Poll votes, putting them just outside of the rankings as the No. 26 team in the country.

The Cyclones are coming off a 31-24 loss to then ranked No. 17 Baylor, and are 3-1 on the season. The Jayhawks say Iowa State runs a big, fast and physical defense, especially in the front. Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s players are confident in their ability to take the Cyclones on.

”There’s never a doubt in my mind about what Coach K’s gonna call, if it’s gonna work. I know that it’s gonna work,” said wide receiver Lawrence Arnold. “In my head, 100% the play is gonna work, and if one side of the play’s not working, then the next progression of the play’s gonna work. So I just love being in this offense.”

KU’s offense is third in the nation for yards per play (7.8), second for 3rd down conversion rate (67%), and are the fourth highest scoring offense in the country (48.5 points per game). The offensive line has only allowed one sack on quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Daniels continued his success against Duke, totaling four touchdowns, 324 passing yds, and 83 rushing yds. He also holds the top QB rating in the country. He still recognizes areas he wants to improve in.

”Always being able to get better in my pocket presence, you know. I let up a sack last week and that’s something that I need to be able to see,” said Daniels. “Being able to see that corner blitz come is something they didn’t really bring in film a lot. So you know, being able to see those types of pressures and everything like that, and being able to put our offense in a better position.”

Kickoff against Iowa State is set for 2:30 p.m. in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

