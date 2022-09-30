Topeka Police respond to shooting in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second day in a row Topeka Police are responding to reports of a shooting in south Topeka.

Police were called to Meadowlark Apartments at 1621 SW 37th just after 10 a.m. on reports of the incident.

Initial reports indicate two people have been shot, however, this information has not been independently verified by 13 NEWS.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story shortly as more information becomes available.

If confirmed, this would be the second shooting in south Topeka in as many days. On Thursday, one person was shot and killed just over 1/2 mile to the north and east on SW Kerry Ave.

It’s unclear if the two shootings are connected.

