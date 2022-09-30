Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We now know the name of the person shot and killed on Topeka’s south side Friday morning.

The Topeka Police Dept. identified the victim as Keith K. Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka.

Police were called to 1621 SW 37th Terr. just after 10 a.m. Friday morning on reports of the shooting.

Gaylord was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say another person suffered apparent non-life threatening injuries and they were transported to a local hospital via AMR.

No suspect information has been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Gaylord’s death is the third homicide in Topeka in the past two days.

