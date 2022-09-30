Topeka man arrested after allegedly firing gun during domestic dispute with girlfriend

Lance E. Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom
Lance E. Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 31-year-old Topeka man is in custody following a domestic dispute in which he allegedly got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend and fired a gun into the ground, according to officials.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance with reports of a possible shooting in the 600 block of SW 57th Street.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 31-year-old man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend. The man also reportedly brandished a firearm and shot into the ground.

The 31-year-old female victim and 13-year-old child were found safe.

Lance Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom, 31, of Topeka, was taken into custody without further incident.

Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with the following:

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Criminal threat
  • Domestic battery
  • Criminal threat against a law enforcement officer
  • Criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol

The Sheriff’s Office also said deputies and detectives executed a search warrant on the residence and a firearm was seized.

This incident is still under investigation.

