Thursday homicide victim identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person killed Thursday morning in south Topeka.

TPD says Gregory Dean Butts, 55, of Topeka was shot and killed in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. on reports of the shooting. When police arrived, they found Butts mortally wounded, and a woman who suffered serious injuries. Her identity has not been released.

The suspect in the shooting, Eric Perkins, 33, was located about an hour after the murder and led police on a high-speed chase into Downtown Topeka. Officials say Perkins shot at police at multiple locations while trying to flee.

Perkins was eventually apprehended near 6th and Kansas Ave. around 11 a.m. after exchanging more gunfire with police.

Perkins was taken to the hospital and at last check was in critical condition.

