Suspect identified in Topeka murder, police shootout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect in the Thursday morning homicide and officer-involved shooting in Topeka.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, at approximately 11:00 a.m., an officer from the Topeka Police Department spotted Eric D. Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, who was believed to be the suspect in the Thursday morning homicide in the 3500 block of SW Kerry. When the officer attempted to stop Perkins, he refused to pull over, leading officers on a police chase through downtown Topeka.

During the chase, Perkins started firing in the direction of pursuing officers. Shots were returned by officers on several occasions throughout the chase, Deputies from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase. KBI said gunshots were fired in the areas of 1-70 and Adams St., 10th St. and Adams St., 10th St. and Madison St., 10th St. and Kansas Ave., and 10th St. and Quincy.

The pursuit ended when Perkins crashed his car in downtown Topeka, near 6th St. and Kansas Ave. KBI said Perkins was struck and officers were able to take him into custody.

Officials said a 38-year-old female passenger in the Corolla sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds during the incident. An officer from TPD was struck by one round, but his ballistic vest prevented him from sustaining serious injuries.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Perkins, the female passenger, and the officer to a local hospital for treatment.

It is believed that nine TPD officers and one deputy fired shots during the incident.

The KBI said Perkins is currently in serious, but stable condition. The officer who was shot has been treated and released. The female passenger remains hospitalized in good condition.

The KBI also said it will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing.

