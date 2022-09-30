Chase Co. man electrocuted early Fri. morning

Electrocution Graphic
Electrocution Graphic(Source: Associated Press)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Chase County man died Friday morning due to an apparent electrocution.

KVOE radio reports that Chase Co. Deputies were called to 2147 240th Rd near Strong City around 3:20 a.m. Friday.

Officials say when they arrived, they located the body of Shawn Gilligan, 36. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office tells KVOE that Gilligan was attempting to build a device to convert alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power.

The incident remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon.

