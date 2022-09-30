Middle school project celebrates local Hispanic role models for Hispanic Heritage Month

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Robinson Middle School created a school project to celebrate heroes and role models who are Hispanic.

A Robinson Middle School class started a project that focuses on the life of the student’s selected hero. Each student wrote about a hero they admire, created a poster board, and presented their report at the “Breakfast with Heroes” event.

Six members and leaders of the community selected by the students attended the presentation Friday morning, including Topeka Mayor, Mike Padilla. The students talked about each hero’s history, immigration story, and community influences.

Dr. Roger Laubengayer, a secondary E.L. coach and consulting teacher at Robinson Middle School, says this idea was created because it is beneficial for a student to have a mentor they can admire.

”I think it is important to have mentors and see people,” according to Dr. Laubengayer. “Most of my students are first generation -- so their families immigrated, or they immigrated, so it gives them role models, and also, kind of pushing the message to stay with your education and you can do great things.”

This is the first time the school created a project for students to complete for the “Breakfast with Heroes” event.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved Shooting in Downtown Topeka
Topeka Police officer shot in firefight with murder suspect
For the second day in a row Topeka Police are responding to reports of a shooting in south...
Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days
Ryan Lemon
Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business
The Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks says Gizzard Shad are flourishing at Scott State Fishing...
Undesirable species of fish found at Kansas lake
July 2015 booking photo of Eric Perkins
Suspect identified in Topeka murder, police shootout

Latest News

Several law students finally have been sworn in as state and federal attorneys.
Law students officially become attorneys in swearing-in ceremony
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Robinson Middle School created a school project to...
Middle school project celebrates local, Hispanic role models for Hispanic Heritage Month
Several law students finally have been sworn in as state and federal attorneys.
Law students officially become Attorneys in ceremony
Topeka police responded to the area of S.E. 3rd and Lawrence, where Louis Cantrell, 39, was...
After three homicides in just over 24 hours, Topeka has recorded 13 slayings so far in 2022