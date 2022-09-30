Middle school project celebrates local, Hispanic role models for Hispanic Heritage Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Robinson Middle School created a school project to celebrate heroes and role models who are Hispanic.

A Robinson Middle School class started a project that focuses on the life of the student’s selected hero. Each student wrote about a hero they admire, created a poster board, and presented their report at the “Breakfast with Heroes” event.

Six members and leaders of the community selected by the students attended the presentation Friday morning, including Topeka Mayor, Mike Padilla. The students talked about each hero’s history, immigration story, and community influences.

Dr. Roger Laubengayer, a secondary E.L. coach and consulting teacher at Robinson Middle School, says this idea was created because it is beneficial for a student to have a mentor they can admire.

”I think it is important to have mentors and see people,” according to Dr. Laubengayer. “Most of my students are first generation -- so their families immigrated, or they immigrated, so it gives them role models, and also, kind of pushing the message to stay with your education and you can do great things.”

This is the first time the school created a project for students to complete for the “Breakfast with Heroes” event.

