Family mourning death of 23-year-old killed in shooting at Meadowlark Apartments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department responded to another deadly shooting 24 hours after Thursday’s homicide.

Law enforcement received multiple calls of gunshots on Friday morning around 10:00 at Meadowlark Apartments. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Keith Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka, dead and one other individual shot with non-life threatening injuries, who was immediately transported to a local hospital.

The apartment complex was surrounded by law enforcement officers as well as Keith’s family, who arrived shortly after the shooting. John Nave, the victim’s uncle, said his nephew had many goals he still wanted to accomplish.

“It’s just distrauting,” said Nave. “to see a young man’s life taken away. He really wanted to be a strong businessman and entrepreneur.”

Keith was known by most of his family as “KJ”, a hard working, passionate and intelligent young man. He was studying at Allen Community College. Nave said he and Keith were very close and he always wanted the best for his nephew.

The shooting happened less than a mile away from Thursday’s deadly shooting on Kerry Avenue, but in a statement released by the Topeka Police Department on Friday, they said the two shootings are not connected. They also said there has not been a person of interest named in the Gaylord Jr’s. homicide.

As TPD continues to investigate the shooting, they ask for anyone with information to reach out to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers, via email or phone.

