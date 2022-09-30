Lawrence man found guilty of stalking, assaulting sleeping victim in 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was found guilty on multiple charges Friday, stemming from an incident in 2021 in which he followed the victim home and assaulted them in their sleep.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced Lee Andrew Mitchell Pennington, 34, of Lawrence, was convicted of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and stalking.

Officials say in the early morning hours on October 30, 2021, Mitchell Pennington followed the victim to their home while wearing a surgical mask, entered their home in the 1400 block of Kentucky St., and assaulted the sleeping victim before running away from the scene.

Lawrence police utilized nearby security camera footage, DNA evidence, and geo-fencing data to identify Mitchell Pennington as the suspect. Law enforcement officials said the victim did not know the suspect.

“I thank the jurors for their service and for securing a just outcome for the victim.” Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “The Lawrence Police and Deputy District Attorney Josh Seiden did an outstanding job throughout this case and our community is safer because of the verdict reached today.”

Mitchell Pennington faces 38 to 172 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for his conviction of aggravated burglary, 11 to 34 months for aggravated assault, and up to 12 months in county jail for the stalking conviction.

