Law students officially become attorneys in swearing-in ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law students finally have been sworn in as state and federal attorneys.

The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted an in-person ceremony Friday for those who passed the Kansas bar exam.

13 NEWS spoke with Kayla Clark, a graduating attorney, to see why she wanted to enter the field.

“I just wanted to help people, help the less fortunate that the legal system disadvantages, and I think we need more lawyers out there that are willing to put in the time to do that,” Clark said. “No hate to those who do not, we are all just trying to make a living, we are all doing what our heart wants us to do, but that is just, personally, why I decided to be a lawyer.”

Clark also said that lawyers are a key factor in the judicial system because they guide their client and speak on their client’s behalf.

“I think lawyers are important for a system to function,” according to Clark. “Our system does have some inequities and that a lot of people cannot afford lawyers, but attorneys are really important to make sure that people navigate a complicated court system, and everyone deserves a good advocate in court, regardless of what they have done or why they are there.”

She said she was incredibly excited to learn that she passed the exam.

“Law school was really hard, the bar exam was even harder,” Clark said. “Most of us, well a lot of us thought we would not pass the bar exam. That is something that a lot of people think, for sure, and it was really exciting to know I passed.”

Chief Justice Marla Luckert presided over the Supreme Court, while District Judge Toby Crouse represented the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

The clerk of the Kansas Appellate Court, Doug Shima, administered the state oath, and the federal oath was administered by the courtroom deputy from the U.S. District Court, Traci Anderson.

Students from 19 counties were sworn-in during Friday’s ceremony. Here is each graduating Attorney:

Allen Chase Vaughn, Humboldt

Bourbon Joshua Baseley-Tecchio, Fort Scott Noah Fischer, Fort Scott

Butler Kalie Belt, Andover Kendra Stacey, Andover

Douglas Parker Bednasek, Lawrence Riley Cooney, Lawrence James Crabtree, Lawrence Katharine Doerksen, Lawrence Hannah Eubanks, Lawrence Tristan Johnson, Lawrence Nicholas Larkin, Lawrence Morgan Lawrence, Lawrence Parker Montgomery, Lawrence Emily Pennington, Lawrence Hedwick Pierce-Armstrong, Lawrence Dahnika Short, Lawrence Luke Sunderland, Lawrence Micah Tempel, Lawrence Grace Tran, Lawrence

Ellis Brady Tien, Hays

Franklin Adam Trimble, Ottawa

Harvey Erik Hageman, Newton

Johnson Chloe Ketchmark, Fairway Monica Doffing, Gardner Steven Ketchmark, Leawood Aurora Kammerer, Lenexa Michael Montoya, Lenexa Robin Simpson, Lenexa Jamie Welch, Lenexa Alexander Williams, Lenexa Adam Hilbert, Lenexa William Davis, Olathe Rachel O’Donnell, Olathe Hannah Pachunka, Olathe Grayson Andersen, Overland Park Alec Feather, Overland Park Emily Gibbar, Overland Park David Halliwell, Overland Park Katherine Lenson, Overland Park Marissa Leonard, Overland Park Jordan Morton, Overland Park Elizabeth Rielley, Overland Park Stephany Rohleder, Overland Park Kaitlin Stanley, Overland Park Marshall Stula, Overland Park Benjamin Meyer, Prairie Village Audrey Nelson, Prairie Village Grace Quinlan, Prairie Village Kenneth Allison, Shawnee Sean Beecroft, Shawnee Ashley Niedzwiecki, Shawnee Randall Willnauer, Stilwell Jill McFarland, Westwood

Lane Tara Terwilliger, Dighton

Miami Autumn Green, Spring Hill

Pratt Madison Moore, Luka

Riley Ashlyn Shultz, Manhattan

Saline Brigid Stinehart, Salina

Sedgwick John Ralston, Bel Aire Hunter Hogan, Colwich Mackenzie Orchard, Colwich Kaitlin Fox, Derby Paul Renyer, Goddard Tyler Hellenbrand, Maize Olivia Black, Wichita Joseph Bryden, Wichita Megan Storie, Wichita Andrew Thompson, Wichita Natasha Veenis, Wichita Kassidy Watkins, Wichita Dayton Yarrow, Wichita Garrett Holmes, Wichita Bryce Hayden, Wichita

Shawnee Jennifer Bradford, Topeka, Kayla Clark, Topeka Andrew Davis, Topeka Trey Duran, Topeka Rachel Gonzales, Topeka Cynthia Huebner, Topeka Kate Langworthy, Topeka Rachel Lundin, Topeka, Ashley McCall, Topeka Reagan McCloud, Topeka, Brian McKenzie, Topeka Jacob Michalski, Topeka Taylor Murray, Topeka Andrew Tague, Topeka Aaron Thomas, Topeka Alice VanDoren, Topeka, Michaela Webb, Topeka, Joshua Welch, Topeka ,Zackary Zule, Topeka

Sumner Austin Pfalzgraf, Wellington

Thomas Courtney Ress, Colby

Wabaunsee Jessica Freeman, Alma

Wyandotte Mary McMullen, Kansas City

Arizona Britani Potter, Sun Tan Valley

California Ramya Vairavan, San Ramon

Washington, D.C. Madison Ward, Washington D.C.

Hawaii Dylan Garber, Honolulu

Missouri Connor Brown, Grandview Haley Hawn, Independence, Kemper Bogle, Kansas City, Connor Flairty, Kansas City, Rachel Highsmith, Kansas City, Audrey Mackey, Kansas City Courtney Prewitt, Kansas City, Noelle Daniel, Lee Summit, Marisa Gates, Lee Summit , Kelsey Houman, Platte City

Nebraska Riley Schumacher, Lincoln

New York Erin Nisly, New York

Virginia Nathan Beisel, Gainesville

