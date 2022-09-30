Heavy police presence at local townhomes

Crime scene tape and heavy police presence at Paradise Plaza Townhomes
Police were present until 6 a.m.
Police were present until 6 a.m.(Eric Ives)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence could be seen at Paradise Plaza, located at 2100 SE 12th Street on Friday, September 30.

The tape, which blocked a significant portion of the complex, was taken down around 6 a.m., and police would not comment on the cause. However, they did say they would release more information later.

We will provide updates as they become available.

