Great Bend woman sentenced to life in prison for 2022 murder

Jennifer Stipe
Jennifer Stipe(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACROSSE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the January 2022 murder of a LaCrosse man, the Kansas AG’s Office announced on Friday.

Jennifer Stipe, 49, of Great Bend, was sentenced in Rush County Court by Chief Judge Bruce Gatterman. Stipe pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder on August 10. She was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

Stipe was convicted for the January 11, 2022 murder of Leslie Marvin Randa, 61, in LaCrosse.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rush County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved Shooting in Downtown Topeka
Topeka Police officer shot in firefight with murder suspect
For the second day in a row Topeka Police are responding to reports of a shooting in south...
Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days
Ryan Lemon
Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business
The Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks says Gizzard Shad are flourishing at Scott State Fishing...
Undesirable species of fish found at Kansas lake
July 2015 booking photo of Eric Perkins
Suspect identified in Topeka murder, police shootout

Latest News

Dry and sunny conditions continue
Dry and mild weather continues
Keith Gaylord, 23, was shot and killed at the Meadowlark Apartments on Friday, Sept. 30.
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
Thursday homicide victim identified
Thursday homicide victim identified
Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days
Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days