Great Bend woman sentenced to life in prison for 2022 murder

LACROSSE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the January 2022 murder of a LaCrosse man, the Kansas AG’s Office announced on Friday.

Jennifer Stipe, 49, of Great Bend, was sentenced in Rush County Court by Chief Judge Bruce Gatterman. Stipe pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder on August 10. She was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

Stipe was convicted for the January 11, 2022 murder of Leslie Marvin Randa, 61, in LaCrosse.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rush County Sheriff’s Office.

