Friday forecast: More clouds today, still mild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the isolated showers early this morning. While it won’t amount to much and won’t last long past sunrise there may even be an isolated t-storm. After this morning, dry conditions are likely until next week’s low chances. Temperatures remain mild through the middle part of next week before a cold front pushes through to end the week.

Taking Action:

Spotty showers have developed mainly out toward north-central KS this morning. These are not expected to last long past sunrise. Lightning would be the only hazard associated with this activity otherwise less than 0.10″ of rain is expected.

Jackets will be needed each morning as temperatures will continue to be in the 40s and low 50s.

While some more cloud cover is expected today, sunglasses will be needed at times so keep them handy.



Rain chances will be low for the next 8 days. After this morning there is a slight chance late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening otherwise the only other chance is Saturday morning. The majority of the rain will likely remain out toward central Kansas and likely less than 0.10″, also the majority of northeast KS will remain dry thus keeping any rain out of the 8 day.

Normal High: 76/Normal Low: 52 (WIBW)

Today: Slight chance of showers before 8am. Few clouds at times otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S/SE 5-15 gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Next week remains mild through mid-week before cooler air moves in Thursday and Friday. Just a question of how cool it will get. Temperature trend in both models is to warm back up for the weekend but uncertainty exists on how warm it will get.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.