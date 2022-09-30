Child taken from Topeka apartment in ‘armed kidnapping’ located

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 3-year-old child officials say was kidnapped from a Topeka home Friday morning is back in protective custody.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says the child was recovered during a high-risk traffic stop near K-7 and K-10 in Johnson County.

The Sheriff’s Office said their agency, along with the Eudora Police Dept. learned of the vehicle involved in the kidnapping was traveling southbound on K-10 from the Lecompton exit of the Kansas Turnpike around 4:35 a.m. The vehicle was eventually spotted by a Eudora Police Officer near the Johnson Co. line.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the stop, which happened around 5 a.m., including the Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Olathe Police Dept. and Eudora Police Dept.

Officials say three adults were located inside the vehicle. They were all taken into custody without incident by 5:10 a.m. Officials say a gun was also found in the car.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says the three suspects, child, and gun were all turned over to the Topeka Police Dept.

The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded to the Paradise Plaza Apartments in the 2100 block of SE 12th around 4:15 a.m. Friday on reports of a child abduction.

Police were present until 6 a.m. (Eric Ives)

TPD determined the incident was a dispute between the child’s parents and not a child abduction. Officials say the child was returned to their legal guardian.

Topeka Police say the case remains under investigation and will be turned over the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office upon completion.

