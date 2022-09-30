Body found under Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka

By Chris Fisher
Sep. 30, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka.

Officials were called to the 200 block of SE Quincy around 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Lt. Scott Scurlock tells 13 NEWS that a person walked into the Law Enforcement Center around 8 a.m. and reported finding suspicious items under the bridge. Based on the report, officers went to the location and found a person deceased.

The victim appears to be a male, however, TPD would not confirm the gender to 13 NEWS.

Scurlock said they are currently investigating the incident as an unattended death, and possibly suspicious in nature.

2nd St. near Quincy is shut down as of 8:50 a.m.

13 NEWS has a crew on-scene and this story will be updated as details become available.

