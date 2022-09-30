After three homicides in just over 24 hours, Topeka has recorded 13 slayings so far in 2022

Topeka police responded to the area of S.E. 3rd and Lawrence, where Louis Cantrell, 39, was...
Topeka police responded to the area of S.E. 3rd and Lawrence, where Louis Cantrell, 39, was shot and killed around 12:51 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three homicides in just over 24 hours have brought the capital city’s total number of slayings to 13 so far in 2022, according to WIBW-TV records.

According to information from Topeka police, the capital city’s victims so far in 2022 include:

1. Mack Daniel Lee, age 39, whose body was found at 10:55 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in an apartment at 608 S.W. Lincoln. https://www.wibw.com/2022/01/14/topeka-police-investigating-suspicious-death/

2. Brielle Jones, age 6 months, who was reported injured at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 1418 S.W. Byron. Tray’Vonne Da’Mont Jones-McNeal, 18, was arrested in connection with the death. https://www.wibw.com/2022/04/01/father-slain-topeka-infant-charged-with-murder/

3. Dustin Michael Clayton, 35, of Topeka, who was shot and killed around 11:15 p.m. Friday, April 22, 500 block S.W. Lane. Kayden Smith, 19, was arrested May 6 in connection with first-degree murder. https://www.wibw.com/2022/04/23/one-killed-friday-night-shooting-topeka/ https://www.wibw.com/2022/05/07/topeka-murder-suspect-arrested/

4. Harvey Baker, 71, was found dead around 3 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at a residence in the 1900 block of N.W. Lyman Road. Vicki Shelton, 61, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail on Friday, May 6, in connection with first-degree murder in Baker’s death. https://www.wibw.com/2022/05/06/woman-arrested-north-topeka-homicide/

5. Sam Rice, 53, was killed in motorcycle-car crash around 3:18 a.m. Sunday, May 15, at S.E. 6th and Chandler. Geovany Arellano, 23, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder; aggravated assault; and reckless driving. https://www.wibw.com/2022/05/19/man-accused-causing-crash-that-killed-motorcycle-driver-charged-with-murder/

6. Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 3:12 a.m. Saturday, June 18, in the 700 block of S.E. Branner. Nancy Cervantes, 30, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with reckless second-degree murder. https://www.wibw.com/2022/06/18/topeka-woman-arrested-murder-after-man-dies-early-morning-shooting/

7. Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 12:51 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, in the west alley of the 200 block of S.E. Lawrence. https://www.wibw.com/2022/07/05/one-dead-overnight-shooting-east-topeka/ Jahiem Brown, 20, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder; aggravated assault; criminal in possession of a weapon by a felon; driving while suspended; and vehicles-transfer of ownership. https://www.wibw.com/2022/07/07/one-man-behind-bars-east-topeka-fatal-shooting/

8. Kirk Sexton, 34, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in the 900 block of S.W. 8th. Police responded to that location after receiving a report of a shooting and found one person, later identified as Sexton, suffering from a gunshot wound. Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene. https://www.wibw.com/2022/07/17/topeka-saturday-night-shooting-leaves-one-dead/ https://www.wibw.com/2022/07/18/family-mourns-loved-one-shot-topeka-saturday-night/ Emmanuel Rashad Walker, 35, of Topeka, was charged with first-degree murder. https://www.wibw.com/2022/09/28/man-wanted-connection-july-homicide-booked-into-jail/

9. Jahlel Brundidge, 18, of Topeka, was killed in shooting around 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Traveler’s Inn, 3842 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Officers arrested Andre Quinton, 39, and Cassie Holden, 31, both of Topeka, in connection with his death. https://www.wibw.com/2022/08/05/topeka-police-investigate-after-victim-found-shot-death-south-topeka/

10. KeShawn Ivy, 24, shot and killed around 7:03 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in 1100 block of S.W. Lincoln. https://www.wibw.com/2022/09/02/victim-identified-thursday-morning-homicide-central-topeka/

11. Gregory Dean Butts, 55, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Ave. Eric D. Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., was identified as a suspect in the case. https://www.wibw.com/2022/09/30/suspect-identified-topeka-murder-police-shootout/

12. Man found dead around 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, under the Polk-Quincy Viaduct near S.E. 2nd and Quincy. https://www.wibw.com/2022/09/30/body-found-under-polk-quincy-viaduct-downtown-topeka/

13. Keith K. Gaylord, 23, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Meadowlark Apartments, 1621 S.W. 37th Terrace. https://www.wibw.com/2022/09/30/topeka-police-identify-meadowlark-apartments-shooting-victim/

Topeka finished 2021 with 14 homicides, down 11 from the 25 recorded in 2020, according to WIBW records.

Anyone with information on any of the cases may call Topeka police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

