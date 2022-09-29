You can stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage, now on Airbnb

The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.
The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mass. (CNN) - Fans of the movie “Hocus Pocus” can stay at the Sanderson sisters’ cottage this Halloween season.

The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.

A bedroom in the cottage.
A bedroom in the cottage.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

It was recreated in honor of “Hocus Pocus 2,” which starts streaming on Disney+ Friday.

Guests can try their hand at enchantments from the sisters’ spell book, but it likely won’t turn anyone into a cat.

Two guests can stay at the cottage for an exclusive stay on Oct. 20 for just $31.

The listing opens on Airbnb Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.

The main room in the cottage.
The main room in the cottage.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol
Wamego woman pronounced dead following Tue. evening accident
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
Motorcycle crash kills Horton man in Jackson County
Emmanuel Walker
Man wanted in connection to July homicide charged with murder
Topeka Goodyear Entrance
OSHA opens investigation into fatal Goodyear incident

Latest News

FILE
$1.5K in damages reported after K-State frat egged
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
FILE
Literature lovers to head to Washburn for Heartland Literature Festival
A portion of Sanibel Island Causeway was washed away by Hurricane Ian.
Part of Sanibel Island Causeway washed away