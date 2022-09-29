World-renowned K-State professors honored for advancements in their fields

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two world-renowned professors at K-State have been honored for the advancements they have made in their fields.

Kansas State University says internationally recognized professor of entimology Yoonseong Park and university distinguished professor and head of anatomy and physiology Hans Coetzee have been honored with the 2022-2023 Commerce Bank and W.T. Kemper Foundation Distinguished Graduate Faculty Award.

K-State noted that the award honors current graduate faculty who are recognized nationally and globally for their outstanding achievements and contributions to graduate education. It said recipients get an honorarium and will deliver public lectures on their research to the campus community.

“It is because of wonderful educators and researchers like Dr. Park and Dr. Coetzee that Commerce Bank and the W.T. Kemper Foundation continue to support these awards to recognize outstanding graduate faculty at Kansas State University,” said Shawn Drew, market president and CEO of Commerce Bank, Manhattan. “We are honored to recognize them for their outstanding work, their care of the students and their advancement of the highest quality education. Congratulations on a job very well done.”

As a renowned international research leader in insect molecular physiology, the university indicated that Park focuses on insects and other anthropod pest species. His group was the first to document the neuropeptidergic signaling system in multiple species and identify several new neuropeptides in their corresponding receptors.

Another internationally recognized scholar, K-State said Coetzee has had a huge impact on the improvement of the health and welfare of farm animals. His lab developed models to study livestock that supported the approval of the first analgesic drug for use in battle in the U.S. Drug protocols developed by his research have positively impacted the welfare of more than 10 million calves and reduced the pain of 100 million piglets.

The university noted that Park will give his public presentation at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Town Hall at the Leadership Studies Building on the K-State Manhattan campus. Coetzee will present his lecture during the spring 2023 semester.

