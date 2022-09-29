Wednesday’s Child - Alec

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you love to spend time outdoors, you might be a perfect fit for our Wednesday’s Child this week.

Her name is Alec and she’s 15 years old. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, she would love to enjoy this beautiful fall with a loving forever family.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

