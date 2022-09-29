Two Manhattan healthcare workers honored for community service

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two healthcare workers in Manhattan have been honored for their service to the community.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says its own Marty Reed, RN, and board member John Armbrust were recently honored by the Kansas Hospital Association at its annual convention for their commitment to safe quality care.

Each year, Ascension said hospitals statewide nominate personnel for six award categories that provide leadership and service to member hospitals and the winners are announced at the fall convention.

The hospital noted that Reed was among four recognized Health Care Workers o the Year - all of whom have made a significant impact to better healthcare in their communities. Reed was honored for her role in establishing the first Cardiac Rehabilitation program in Manhattan and for her instrumental part in developing an associate wellness program.

“We are so proud of Marty for being named a Health Care Worker of the Year,” says Bob Copple, hospital president. “Although she retired earlier this year, her dedication, as well as her commitment to her patients and their families, was visible in her work each day for the last 42 years.”

The hospital indicated that Armbrust was one of two Trustees of the Year - an award given to board members who go beyond the call of duty. He was recognized for his advocacy for many clinical programs and for leading the board through strategic planning, community involvement and advocacy aimed at reducing out-migration for health services.

“Advocating for both our hospital and community is crucial for continuing to provide the best care, close to home,” says Bob Copple, hospital president. “We consider ourselves blessed to have a board member like John on our team.”

To see an entire list of nominees from Ascension, click HERE.

