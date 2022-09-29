Townsend named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Kansas City Chiefs' Tommy Townsend (5) congratulates kicker Harrison Butker after Butker kicked...
Kansas City Chiefs' Tommy Townsend (5) congratulates kicker Harrison Butker after Butker kicked a 49-yard field goal during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month following a stellar September.

The third-year professional out of Florida earned the honor after placing five of his 11 punts inside the 20-yard line. Townsend is averaging 55.6 yards per punt with a net average of 49.6 yards.

READ MORE: Reid: Butker to practice, Danna and Hardman to miss action Wednesday

Townsend was last named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in November 2021. He’s been a standout performer on a special teams group that has been missing kicker Harrison Butker for two weeks. The Chiefs’ special teams unit struggled in the kick and punt return area during Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

