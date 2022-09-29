Topeka Police respond to south Topeka shooting

Crime scene tape spans several homes in the 3500 block of SW Kerry in Topeka following reports...
Crime scene tape spans several homes in the 3500 block of SW Kerry in Topeka following reports of a shooting.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several homes and yards are cordoned off with crime scene tape following reports of a shooting in south Topeka Thursday morning.

The Topeka Police Dept. was called to the 3500 block of SW Kerry just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday on reports of shots fired.

As of 10 a.m., more than 10 law enforcement vehicles were parked near or outside a home at 3530 SW Kerry.

The crime scene tape encompasses approximately eight homes and yards.

13 NEWS has reached out to the Topeka Police Dept. for details regarding any injuries or fatalities and are awaiting their response.

This is a developing story.

