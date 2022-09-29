Topeka man to ride ultramarathon to raise funds for children with cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka businessman will ride an ultramarathon to raise money for two local children with cancer.

Eric Nordgren, a Topeka businessman says that for the 17th year in a row, he will ride an ultramarathon bile ride to raise money for local pediatric cancer patients. He said the 2022 ride will pass through 12 counties, cap 17,000 miles and recognize its 17th year.

Nordgren noted that the 2022 ride will also benefit DK Matlock, 2, and Hayden Ballou, 12.

Karimana Matlock, DK’s mother, said he was recently diagnosed with AML Leukemia and receives treatment at Stormont Vail Health. She said an abnormal bump on his ear sent them to the hospital where bloodwork confirmed cancer. He continues to undergo treatment.

Ash Ballou, Hayden’s mother, said he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in January 2016 and went into remission 6 months later. In July 2021, the family even celebrated his 5-year remission, however, in September, the situation turned. He began to bruise easy and sleep more as well as complained of hip and shoulder pain - he had replaced.

Ballou noted that her son was admitted to Children’s Mercy, however, his cancer had begun to become resistant to the chemo treatment. He got several infections which caused his body to go into heart failure. He was moved to the PICU and closely monitored.

After unsuccessful attempts of two different treatments, Ballou said they tried a third and were readmitted to the hospital in May where he underwent high doses of radiation and chemo. Eventually, an issue began to be seen in his kidneys. He continues to undergo treatment.

Nordgren indicated he had also been personally touched by cancer, which is why he began the ride.

To donate to either child, Nordgren said residents can make checks out to S2R Topeka and mailed to S2R Topeka, 3404 SE Peck Ct., Topeka, KS 66605 or money can be sent via Paypal HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.