Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business

Ryan Lemon
Ryan Lemon(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw inside a local business.

The Topeka Police Department says just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers had been checking the area around 605 SW Fairlawn - The Best Western Inn & Suites - when they heard sounds of a reciprocating saw from inside the building.

Officers said they followed the sounds and found Ryan Lemon, 34, of Topeka, inside the business.

As a result of the ensuing investigation, TPD said Lemon was found to have allegedly been burglarizing the building. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

Lemon remains behind bars with no bond listed.

