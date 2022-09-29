Thursday forecast: Near seasonal again today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures so far this week have been slightly warmer than expected so this will be a trend to continue to monitor. What hasn’t changed and won’t change anytime soon is the chance for rain. Dry conditions unfortunately will continue to dominate the forecast for a while.

Taking Action:

Jackets will be needed each morning as temperatures will continue to be in the 40s and low 50s.

Sunglasses will be needed everyday as well. Any cloud cover for the next 8 days will be minimal.



Not much change to the overall weather pattern in the coming days with highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 40s and 50s. The only differences would be wind shifts/speeds and possible cloud cover at times. If you’re wondering when the next chance of rain will be, any rain that there might be through next Saturday will be hit and miss and likely less than 0.10″ so we’re going to be waiting a while for any meaningful storm systems bringing precipitation to the area.

Normal High: 76/Normal Low: 52 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Gusts at times today and tomorrow may be up to 20 mph at times. Once we get into the weekend the winds should be more in the 5-10 mph range and highs still in the upper 70s-low 80s.

There is a frontal boundary that may start to push through for the 2nd half of next work week but uncertainty in the models do exist as to how cool it might get by next Friday. Highs could range from mid 60s to low 70s. As mentioned above if there’s going to be any rain it will be minimal and not widespread.

You may also be wondering when we typically get our first freeze, it’s typically the first half of October for areas mainly north of I-70 and the 2nd half of October for areas south of I-70 but no signs of a frost or freeze through mid-October with the long range model at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.