Teen suffers serious injuries in rollover crash in Norton County

NORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen suffered serious injuries Wednesday night when the pickup truck he was driving crashed and rolled along a Norton County road in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday on County Road W-2, just south of County Road L. The location was about a half-mile north of US-36 highway and was just northwest of the city of Norton.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck was traveling south on County Road W-2 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and entered the east ditch, where it rolled multiple times.

The driver, Dylan D. Jones, 16, of Norton, was transported to Norton County Hospital in the city of Norton for treatment of serious injuries.

The patrol said Jones, who was traveling alone in the pickup truck, wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

