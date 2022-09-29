Scholar Athlete of the Week: Sean Miller
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Sean Miller from Seaman High School.
Sean’s sports include football and track, where he won a state medal in shot put last year. He is a member of FBLA and the German Club, and maintains a 4.35 GPA.
His school of choice is Washburn University, and he plans to major in finance with a focus on being an actuary.
