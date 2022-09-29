RCPD searches for woman not seen for days

Officials search for Cheyenne on Sept. 29, 2022.
Officials search for Cheyenne on Sept. 29, 2022.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for a woman that has not been seen for days.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says that officials are searching for Cheyenne, 22, after she was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 25.

RCPD said Cheyenne was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and black Converse shoes. She stands at 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown eyes and dyed black hair.

Anyone with information about Cheyenne’s whereabouts should contact RCPD immediately at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

