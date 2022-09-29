Northern Heights football game against Olpe canceled

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The football game between Northern Heights High School and Olpe High School has been canceled.

North Lyon County USD 251 says that the football game between Northern Heights and Olpe set for Friday, Sept. 30, has been canceled.

USD 251 noted that the decision was made by coaches and administration and the game will be deemed a forfeit.

The District indicated that the team will use the extra time to regroup and make the most out of the rest of the season.

