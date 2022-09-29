Nominations open for Morris Co. district magistrate judge vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations are open for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co.

Kansas Courts says that the Eighth Judicial District Nominating Commission has opened nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co. The vacancy will be created by the Jan. 1 retirement of Judge Margaret White.

The Court system noted that the Eighth Judicial District includes Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

Residents can apply or be nominated, however, nominations are required to come on a nomination form included with the nominee’s signature.

In order to be considered for the position, state law requires a district magistrate judge nominee to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a high school graduate or equivalent, and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam to become certified in 18 months.

Nominations and supporting letters are required to be submitted no later than noon on Thursday, Oct. 20, to Justice Caleb Stegall, chair, Kansas Judicial Center, 301 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66612-1507.

The Commission will meet to interview candidates at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Morris Co. Courthouse and will be open to the public.

After the chosen judge serves one year in office, they will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election and if retained, will serve a 4-year term.

