New attorneys to take oaths at Topeka Performing Arts Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New attorneys will swear their oaths to practice in the Sunflower State a the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Kansas Courts says those who successfully passed the Kansas Bar Exam will be sworn in as attorneys in the Sunflower State at an in-person ceremony at 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The ceremony will take place in the Georgia Neese Gray Performance Hall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 SE 8th Ave.

The Court noted that attorneys can choose to be sworn in on Friday during the in-person ceremony or at another time by a state or federal judge. Chief Justice Marla Luckert will preside over the Supreme Court and District Judge Toby Crouse will represent the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

The Court indicated that Doug Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath and Traci Anderson, courtroom deputy from the U.S. District Court, will administer the federal oath.

New attorneys are as follows:

Allen Chase Vaughn, Humboldt

Bourbon Joshua Baseley-Tecchio, Fort Scott Noah Fischer, Fort Scott

Butler Kalie Belt, Andover Kendra Stacey, Andover

Douglas Parker Bednasek, Lawrence Riley Cooney, Lawrence James Crabtree, Lawrence Katharine Doerksen, Lawrence Hannah Eubanks, Lawrence Tristan Johnson, Lawrence Nicholas Larkin, Lawrence Morgan Lawrence, Lawrence Parker Montgomery, Lawrence Emily Pennington, Lawrence Hedwick Pierce-Armstrong, Lawrence Dahnika Short, Lawrence Luke Sunderland, Lawrence Micah Tempel, Lawrence Grace Tran, Lawrence

Ellis Brady Tien, Hays

Franklin Adam Trimble, Ottawa

Harvey Erik Hageman, Newton

Johnson Chloe Ketchmark, Fairway Monica Doffing, Gardner Steven Ketchmark, Leawood Aurora Kammerer, Lenexa Michael Montoya, Lenexa Robin Simpson, Lenexa Jamie Welch, Lenexa Alexander Williams, Lenexa Adam Hilbert, Lenexa William Davis, Olathe Rachel O’Donnell, Olathe Hannah Pachunka, Olathe Grayson Andersen, Overland Park Alec Feather, Overland Park Emily Gibbar, Overland Park David Halliwell, Overland Park Katherine Lenson, Overland Park Marissa Leonard, Overland Park Jordan Morton, Overland Park Elizabeth Rielley, Overland Park Stephany Rohleder, Overland Park Kaitlin Stanley, Overland Park Marshall Stula, Overland Park Benjamin Meyer, Prairie Village Audrey Nelson, Prairie Village Grace Quinlan, Prairie Village Kenneth Allison, Shawnee Sean Beecroft, Shawnee Ashley Niedzwiecki, Shawnee Randall Willnauer, Stilwell Jill McFarland, Westwood

Lane Tara Terwilliger, Dighton

Miami Autumn Green, Spring Hill

Pratt Madison Moore, Luka

Riley Ashlyn Shultz, Manhattan

Saline Brigid Stinehart, Salina

Sedgwick John Ralston, Bel Aire Hunter Hogan, Colwich Mackenzie Orchard, Colwich Kaitlin Fox, Derby Paul Renyer, Goddard Tyler Hellenbrand, Maize Olivia Black, Wichita Joseph Bryden, Wichita Megan Storie, Wichita Andrew Thompson, Wichita Natasha Veenis, Wichita Kassidy Watkins, Wichita Dayton Yarrow, Wichita Garrett Holmes, Wichita Bryce Hayden, Wichita

Shawnee Jennifer Bradford, Topeka Kayla Clark, Topeka Andrew Davis, Topeka Trey Duran, Topeka Rachel Gonzales, Topeka Cynthia Huebner, Topeka Kate Langworthy, Topeka Rachel Lundin, Topeka Ashley McCall, Topeka Reagan McCloud, Topeka Brian McKenzie, Topeka Jacob Michalski, Topeka Taylor Murray, Topeka Andrew Tague, Topeka Aaron Thomas, Topeka Alice VanDoren, Topeka Michaela Webb, Topeka Joshua Welch, Topeka Zackary Zule, Topeka

Sumner Austin Pfalzgraf, Wellington

Thomas Courtney Ress, Colby

Wabaunsee Jessica Freeman, Alma

Wyandotte Mary McMullen, Kansas City

Arizona Britani Potter, Sun Tan Valley

California Ramya Vairavan, San Ramon

Washington, D.C. Madison Ward, Washington D.C.

Hawaii Dylan Garber, Honolulu

Missouri Connor Brown, Grandview Haley Hawn, Independence Kemper Bogle, Kansas City Connor Flairty, Kansas City Rachel Highsmith, Kansas City Audrey Mackey, Kansas City Courtney Prewitt, Kansas City Noelle Daniel, Lee Summit Marisa Gates, Lee Summit Kelsey Houman, Platte City

Nebraska Riley Schumacher, Lincoln

New York Erin Nisly, New York

Virginia Nathan Beisel, Gainesville



