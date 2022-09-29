New attorneys to take oaths at Topeka Performing Arts Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New attorneys will swear their oaths to practice in the Sunflower State a the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
Kansas Courts says those who successfully passed the Kansas Bar Exam will be sworn in as attorneys in the Sunflower State at an in-person ceremony at 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The ceremony will take place in the Georgia Neese Gray Performance Hall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 SE 8th Ave.
The Court noted that attorneys can choose to be sworn in on Friday during the in-person ceremony or at another time by a state or federal judge. Chief Justice Marla Luckert will preside over the Supreme Court and District Judge Toby Crouse will represent the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.
The Court indicated that Doug Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath and Traci Anderson, courtroom deputy from the U.S. District Court, will administer the federal oath.
New attorneys are as follows:
- Allen
- Chase Vaughn, Humboldt
- Bourbon
- Joshua Baseley-Tecchio, Fort Scott
- Noah Fischer, Fort Scott
- Butler
- Kalie Belt, Andover
- Kendra Stacey, Andover
- Douglas
- Parker Bednasek, Lawrence
- Riley Cooney, Lawrence
- James Crabtree, Lawrence
- Katharine Doerksen, Lawrence
- Hannah Eubanks, Lawrence
- Tristan Johnson, Lawrence
- Nicholas Larkin, Lawrence
- Morgan Lawrence, Lawrence
- Parker Montgomery, Lawrence
- Emily Pennington, Lawrence
- Hedwick Pierce-Armstrong, Lawrence
- Dahnika Short, Lawrence
- Luke Sunderland, Lawrence
- Micah Tempel, Lawrence
- Grace Tran, Lawrence
- Ellis
- Brady Tien, Hays
- Franklin
- Adam Trimble, Ottawa
- Harvey
- Erik Hageman, Newton
- Johnson
- Chloe Ketchmark, Fairway
- Monica Doffing, Gardner
- Steven Ketchmark, Leawood
- Aurora Kammerer, Lenexa
- Michael Montoya, Lenexa
- Robin Simpson, Lenexa
- Jamie Welch, Lenexa
- Alexander Williams, Lenexa
- Adam Hilbert, Lenexa
- William Davis, Olathe
- Rachel O’Donnell, Olathe
- Hannah Pachunka, Olathe
- Grayson Andersen, Overland Park
- Alec Feather, Overland Park
- Emily Gibbar, Overland Park
- David Halliwell, Overland Park
- Katherine Lenson, Overland Park
- Marissa Leonard, Overland Park
- Jordan Morton, Overland Park
- Elizabeth Rielley, Overland Park
- Stephany Rohleder, Overland Park
- Kaitlin Stanley, Overland Park
- Marshall Stula, Overland Park
- Benjamin Meyer, Prairie Village
- Audrey Nelson, Prairie Village
- Grace Quinlan, Prairie Village
- Kenneth Allison, Shawnee
- Sean Beecroft, Shawnee
- Ashley Niedzwiecki, Shawnee
- Randall Willnauer, Stilwell
- Jill McFarland, Westwood
- Lane
- Tara Terwilliger, Dighton
- Miami
- Autumn Green, Spring Hill
- Pratt
- Madison Moore, Luka
- Riley
- Ashlyn Shultz, Manhattan
- Saline
- Brigid Stinehart, Salina
- Sedgwick
- John Ralston, Bel Aire
- Hunter Hogan, Colwich
- Mackenzie Orchard, Colwich
- Kaitlin Fox, Derby
- Paul Renyer, Goddard
- Tyler Hellenbrand, Maize
- Olivia Black, Wichita
- Joseph Bryden, Wichita
- Megan Storie, Wichita
- Andrew Thompson, Wichita
- Natasha Veenis, Wichita
- Kassidy Watkins, Wichita
- Dayton Yarrow, Wichita
- Garrett Holmes, Wichita
- Bryce Hayden, Wichita
- Shawnee
- Jennifer Bradford, Topeka
- Kayla Clark, Topeka
- Andrew Davis, Topeka
- Trey Duran, Topeka
- Rachel Gonzales, Topeka
- Cynthia Huebner, Topeka
- Kate Langworthy, Topeka
- Rachel Lundin, Topeka
- Ashley McCall, Topeka
- Reagan McCloud, Topeka
- Brian McKenzie, Topeka
- Jacob Michalski, Topeka
- Taylor Murray, Topeka
- Andrew Tague, Topeka
- Aaron Thomas, Topeka
- Alice VanDoren, Topeka
- Michaela Webb, Topeka
- Joshua Welch, Topeka
- Zackary Zule, Topeka
- Sumner
- Austin Pfalzgraf, Wellington
- Thomas
- Courtney Ress, Colby
- Wabaunsee
- Jessica Freeman, Alma
- Wyandotte
- Mary McMullen, Kansas City
- Arizona
- Britani Potter, Sun Tan Valley
- California
- Ramya Vairavan, San Ramon
- Washington, D.C.
- Madison Ward, Washington D.C.
- Hawaii
- Dylan Garber, Honolulu
- Missouri
- Connor Brown, Grandview
- Haley Hawn, Independence
- Kemper Bogle, Kansas City
- Connor Flairty, Kansas City
- Rachel Highsmith, Kansas City
- Audrey Mackey, Kansas City
- Courtney Prewitt, Kansas City
- Noelle Daniel, Lee Summit
- Marisa Gates, Lee Summit
- Kelsey Houman, Platte City
- Nebraska
- Riley Schumacher, Lincoln
- New York
- Erin Nisly, New York
- Virginia
- Nathan Beisel, Gainesville
