Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County

DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix was westbound on K-10 when the driver lost control and went off the roadway to the right -- or north -- side of the highway.

The car overturned on its way into the ditch.

The patrol said the driver, Dylan M. Dossett, was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The patrol said Dossett, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

