Literature lovers to head to Washburn for Heartland Literature Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Literature lovers from across the state will converge on Topeka for the Heartland Literature Festival.

Washburn University says it will host the Heartland Literature Festival between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, with keynote speaker and author, Lisa Fipps. The festival will be held in the Washburn Room in the Memorial Union, 1820 Jewell Ave.

According to Washburn, the festival is sponsored by its own Education and English departments as well as Writing Conference, Inc. and is open to the public.

Washburn noted that the deadline to register for the festival is Friday, Sept. 30.

The university indicated that the festival will feature a keynote speech from Fipps about her book “Starfish” followed by a question and answer session about the book as well as a signing. It will also feature reading and writing workshops for children, young adults and teachers.

Washburn has recommended that festival attendees read “Starfish” before the event.

According to the university, festival check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and the event costs $15 per student or adult and is free for adults with five or more Washburn students.

Washburn noted that lunch will be provided in the Lincoln Dining Hall on campus for those who do not bring their own. A dining ticket can be purchased at the registration table the day of the event.

To register, click HERE.

