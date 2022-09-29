Lanes of Gage, 10th Ave. to close for construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes of Gage Blvd. and 10th Ave. will close for construction.

The City of Topeka says that on Friday, Sept. 30, City URI is expected to close multiple lanes at two locations for construction projects.

First, the City said crews will close the right southbound lane of SW Gage Blvd. at the 7th St. intersection to place a temporary cap.

Second, the City said crews will close the westbound lane of SW 10th Ave. at the Plass intersection to place another temporary cap. However, traffic at this closure will be diverted to the center turn bay to maintain control.

The City noted that both lane closures are only expected to last one day.

