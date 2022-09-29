Kansas City woman injured Wednesday morning in crash off I-635

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when the car she was driving left an interstate highway and crashed in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 635, just south of Parallel Parkway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was headed south on I-635 when it ran off the right -- or west -- side of the road.

The Chevrolet then struck the right-side ditch and overturned, the patrol said.

The driver, identified as Ebony S. Shelton, 44, of Kansas City, Kan., was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The patrol said Shelton, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

