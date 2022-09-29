K-State’s Martinez named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) bows after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma in...
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) bows after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)(Nate Billings | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced on Thursday.

Martinez is one of 156 players in the country to make the cut. The award recognizes one individual as the best football student-athlete in the nation for their academic success, performance on the field, and exemplary leadership.

Playing at Nebraska for three years and now having transferred to K-State, Martinez is the only active player in the country with 9,000 career passing yards and 2,000 career rushing yards.

This is Martinez’ third honor this week after leading the Wildcats to an upset win over previously ranked No. 6 Oklahoma. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week.

Martinez and the Wildcats will be back at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday to host Texas Tech at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved Shooting in Downtown Topeka
Topeka Police officer shot in firefight with murder suspect
Kansas Highway Patrol
Wamego woman pronounced dead following Tue. evening accident
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
Motorcycle crash kills Horton man in Jackson County
Emmanuel Walker
Man wanted in connection to July homicide charged with murder

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) carries the ball for a touchdown past Oklahoma...
K-State launches Wildcat Marketplace
FILE - The two-seat T-38 Talon is a twinjet supersonic jet trainer used by the U.S. Air Force,...
KU plans flyover for Homecoming football game
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay...
Chiefs, Bucs to play in Tampa following Ian
Kansas City Chiefs' Tommy Townsend (5) congratulates kicker Harrison Butker after Butker kicked...
Townsend named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month