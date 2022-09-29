K-State’s Martinez named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced on Thursday.

Martinez is one of 156 players in the country to make the cut. The award recognizes one individual as the best football student-athlete in the nation for their academic success, performance on the field, and exemplary leadership.

Playing at Nebraska for three years and now having transferred to K-State, Martinez is the only active player in the country with 9,000 career passing yards and 2,000 career rushing yards.

This is Martinez’ third honor this week after leading the Wildcats to an upset win over previously ranked No. 6 Oklahoma. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week.

Martinez and the Wildcats will be back at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday to host Texas Tech at 11:00 a.m.

