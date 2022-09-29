K-State launches Wildcat Marketplace

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In partnership with Opendorse, Kansas State has launched Wildcat Marketplace for student-athlete’s NIL opportunities.

Through the platform, student-athletes can review opportunities, accept deals and receive compensation all in one place. Wildcat fans, brands, sponsors, and donors can browse, propose, book and pay for NIL activities as well.

In order to ensure compliance, the activity on the platform is automatically disclosed to K-State Athletics once a deal is completed.

”Today’s announcement of the Kansas State marketplace reaffirms the commitment K-State Athletics has to supporting student-athletes on and off the field of play,” said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. “Now, any fan or brand can support their favorite K-State players in seconds, empowering all Wildcat student-athletes to maximize their NIL potential.”

The athletics department and student-athletes have also worked with the BrandR Group in an effort to offer personalized jerseys and t-shirts at the K-State Super Store, Hyvee and Rally House. Many student-athletes at K-State are also a part of the Fanatics jersey program, which is scheduled to launch in October.

“Here at Kansas State, we want to provide our student-athletes every opportunity to profit from their personal brand, one that they have worked hard to build and grow,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “We have worked hard to create co-branded merchandise options at retail and now we are pleased to partner with Opendorse to create this marketplace for our fans and supporters.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.