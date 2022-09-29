Junction City para to compete on The Voice

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television.

Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice.

Black, a gospel and R&B artist, earned a spot on the show’s 22nd season - which can be caught at 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

