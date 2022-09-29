Humboldt honored on U.S. Senate Floor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Days after the Sunflower State was slammed by the Mayor of New York City, a small Kansas town was honored on the Senate Floor.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, Sept. 28, he spoke on the Senate Floor to recognize the City of Humboldt as a leader in small-town revitalization and to honor it with the Building Better Communities Award.

“The community of Humboldt is a success story,” said Sen. Moran. “It’s a role model. It demonstrates how teamwork, creative thinking, hard work, treating others with respect and caring about the future of your community can make a difference for your city, the state and for our entire country. That’s our brand in Kansas.”

“I offer my congratulations and gratitude for the kind of leadership and effort among all residents of the community to see that Humboldt is a good place to live today and, and perhaps even more importantly a great place to live tomorrow,” Moran continued.

The remarks follow comments from New York City Mayor Eric Adams claiming Kansas has “no brand.”

